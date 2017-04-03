CM Murad says no bad governance in Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday claimed that bad governance does notexist in the province in response to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter’s comments.



Addressing media representatives in Kashmore, he said that there are no two IGPs but one working in the office, in a reference to the replacement of AD Khawaja with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti.

The CM Sindh while criticising Mayor Karachi said that he should be focusing on work instead of decrying the lack of administrative powers.

“The party founder for whom he used to work till yesterday, today he doesn’t even want to take his name,” the CM Sindh said.

Mayor Karachi earlier said that the Sindh High Court has suspended two notifications recently, which is an example of bad governance.

On Monday, the SHC suspended a notification issued by the Sindh government that replaced AD Khawaja with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

On Sunday, Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti took charge as the acting IGP Sindh after the provincial government’s surrendered AD Khawaja’s services to the federal government.

On the other hand, the handing over of the park to Bahria Town was a point of contention between the ruling PPP and legislators of the opposition MQM-Pakistan, who expressed their outrage in the Sindh Assembly last week.

The MQM-Pakistan claimed that handing over the park was illegal.