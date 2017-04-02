Shutdown in occupied Kashmir on Modi’s visit

A complete shutdown is being observed on Sunday in Indian-occupied Kashmir against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

The call for the shutdown was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A massive deployment of Indian troops and police personnel could be observed across the occupied territory ahead of Modi’s visit.

According to media reports, Modi will inaugurate Chenani-Nashri tunnel on Srinagar-Jammu highway during his visit. He is also scheduled to address a rally in Udhampur.

The road leading to the tunnel has been closed to the public as part of security measures. Surprise checking of vehicles is being conducted by forces across the territory.