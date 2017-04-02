Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti appointed acting IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti has been appointed as the acting Inspector General of Sindh, after Sindh government surrendered services of Allah Dino Khawaja on Friday.

Alongside, Dasti will continue to hold the charge, along with his post as Additional Inspector-General (AIG) police, research and development, inspections and enquiries till posting of regular incumbent by the Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan.

Earlier, the officer has served as the capital city police officer in Balochistan, DIG Police Headquarters, Karachi, and was the chief of all the districts in the port city. He first served as the ASP of Lyari.

The provincial government had surrendered the services of Allah Dino Khawaja on Friday and had recommended three officers to the Establishment Division for consideration as his replacement. AD Khawaja was directed to report to the Establishment Division of government in Islamabad.

The recommendations included names of Ghullam Qadir Thebo, currently serving as Chairman, Enquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh and Khadim Hussain Bhatti, currently serving as Additional Inspector General, Traffic, Sindh, along with Dasti.

Previously, Dasti’s name had come as to be the likely appointment when A.D. Khawaja was sent on a 15-day leave by the Sindh government on December 19, last year.

The responsibilities of the IG Sindh Police were handed over to Additional IG Mushtaq Mehar, according to a notification.

The notification said that Khawaja was away on a 15-day leave due to ‘personal reasons’. —Agencies