PM Nawaz diagnosed with kidney stone

LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was on Saturday diagnosed with a stone in kidney, after he complained of pain in his stomach.

The PM underwent a computed tomography (CT) scan following a minor stomachache. Doctors, following the scan, confirmed presence of stone in his left kidney.

The prime minister was allowed to go home after having ptrescribed medicines.

PM’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, said PM Nawaz Sharif is better now.

The public was not faced with any inconvenience due to VIP movement, as traffic routes were not blocked for the PM.

In July 2016, the PM was unable to travel to Islamabad on July 18 after he developed an infection in his leg.

The premier suffered from fever, following which his medical treatment started.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on July 9, 2016, 48 days after undergoing open-heart surgery at a London hospital.—Agencies