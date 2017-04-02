One injured in Indian firing along LoC, says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: One person was injured when Indian border troops opened fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Chari Kott sector on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military media wing’s statement named the injured civilian as Atiq Qureshi.

Pakistani troops effectively retaliated to Indian firing from across the de facto border, the ISPR claimed.

Incidents of cross-border firing have become a norm since the last months of 2016 as tensions simmered between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue. Exchanges of fire have been reported sporadically since the new year began.

Following the Uri army base attack in September, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up a drive to isolate Pakistan diplomatically.

In the days following the attack, India claimed to have conducted a cross-border ‘surgical strike’ against ‘launch pads of terror’ in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — a claim Pakistan strongly rejected.

Pakistan maintains that India is attempting to divert the world’s attention away from ‘atrocities’ committed by government forces in India-held Kashmir.

The two countries have locked horns over the Kashmir issue after Indian forces stepped up a crackdown against protesters after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed by government forces in July.—Agencies