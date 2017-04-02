Meeting reviews arrangement for polio campaign

GILGIT: Deputy Commissioner Gilgit, Muhammad Hamza Salik Saturday chaired a meeting to make coordinated and result oriented efforts against polio disease.

The meeting among others was attended by SSP, Rana Mansoor, Assistant Commissioner, Naveed Ahmad, District Health Officer, Iqbal Rassol and health officials.

Meeting discussed ways to improve productivity of polio campaign and bringing further coordination in polio-eradicating efforts.

It was decided that services of teachers would be requested for the polio campaign besides taking steps to remove misconception among people about polio vaccine.

The meeting was informed that 177 teams have been constituted for the anti polio campaign that would start work in second week of April. A control room would be established in Deputy Commissioner Office and foolproof security would be provided to teams working in far-flung areas.—APP