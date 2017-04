KARACHI: A major power breakdown struck Karachi on Sunday evening, plunging major areas of the mega-city into darkness.



According to details, the blackout occurred in Defence Housing Authority phases I, II and VII along with I.I Chunrigar Road and Burnes Road. The area residents of Saddar and Sultanabad also said that they were experiencing power outage.

On the issue, K-Electric says the complete restoration of electricity will be resorted soon.