Khursheed Shah visits exams center

SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly , Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Saturday paid a visit to examination center of Public School Sukkur during on going annual examinations of SSC Part I and II.

On the occasion, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said that education is a power and our youth could perform their due role in the development and progress of the country.

He expressed that knowledge and merit are vital for character building and personality development.

Shah advised the students to refrain themselves from unfair means and firmly believe in merit culture.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the peaceful Conduct of examinations.

Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sukkur Professor Syed Ghulam Mujutba Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Raheem Bux Maitlo, SSP Amjad Shaikh and others also accompanied the leader of the opposition.—INP