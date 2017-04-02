Kashmiris’ strike amid Modi’s visit prove their rejection to Indian rule: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that a complete shutter down strike observed in Held Kashmir during Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit there had proved that not a single Kashmiri was ready to support India.



He was addressing the 15th annual convention of PIMA at Mirpur in Azad Kashmir on Sunday. Sirajul Haq said that India was keeping Held Kashmir under its control on gun point but the Kashmiris youth were laying down their lives to establish that they would never accept India’s slavery.

He said that if India did not review her Kashmir policy, Khalistan, Asam, Tamil Nado would also secure freedom India beside Kashmir.

The JI chief said that some world powers wanted the line of Control to become permanent border between India and Pakistan but that was not the solution of the Kashmir issue.

He said that veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani and Begum Aseya Andrabi despite their old age, were fighting Indian brutalities and were demanding the Pakistani rulers not to yield to Indian pressure.

Sirajul Haq however said, that the Pakistani rulers who lived like Moghul princes were a divine curse for the poor people.

He said that those surrendering to Obama and Trump and the IMF could not bring a revolution. The JI chief further said that the World Bank or Socialism could not provide Roti, Kapra and Makan.

He said that Pakistan was a like a mosque and the Quaid e Azam had repeatedly promised to build the country as an Islamic state.

Sirajul Haq said that some westernized NGOs in the country were trying to please their masters by promoting Soofi Islam but the Jamaat e Islami was giving a befitting reply to the secular and liberal elements through the teachings of Syed Abul Aala Maudoodi.