JI announces sit-in outside KE headquarters

KARACHI: Jamaat-e- Islami (JI) Karachi on Sunday called another sit-in against the K-Electric on April 7, this time outside the company’s headquarters.



JI Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur- Rehman has said that the atrocities being faced by Karachiites on the part of KE have become unbearable.

He announced this while chairing a high level meeting of the party office bearers at JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e- Haq. District heads of the party and other office bearers attended the meeting.

On the occasion, he appealed KE affectees and party workers to reach at the head quarters by 12 noon. He also appealed people to bring their written complains along with them. He also directed to launch a massive and effective outreach campaign.

Complaint cells will also be setup in all districts in this connection, he added.

He said that KE administration and owners have been earning billions of rupees in profit but are not willing to deliver what they are bound to. He further said that the have poured darkness in the life of common men.

Engr. Naeem said that the ruling parties are also hands in gloves with the KE. He said that the rulers have sold out the interests of masses for their own monetary benefits.

The KE line losses are still at previous levels, its production has still not been increased but its profit has increased in multiple folds. How come this be possible, he raised a question.

The JI leader further said that the KE administration has been plundering masses. They had illegally been charging hefty amounts through illegal means whereas the back to back ruling regimes have been supporting them.

Speaking at the meeting, the JI leader expressed his satisfaction and hailed the role of party workers who showed nerve and valour during protest against the power company and the government, despite firing, shelling and arrests.