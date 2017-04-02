Islamabad police recover cache of weapons during search operation

ISLAMABAD: The Sihala police on Saturday conducted search operation in its respective jurisdiction following National Action Plan and nabbed two suspects besides recovering cache of weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Minister for Interior, Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, officers/officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and other security agencies conducted search operation in various areas of Sihala including Dhok Haider, Dhok Wilayat, Chak Mohri and its adjacent areas. Under supervision of SP (Rural) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DSP Malik Naeem Iqbal and SHO Inspector Abdul Ghafoor joined this search operation while police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad also participated in it.

They checked 200 houses, searched 150 persons on the spot and nabbed two suspects including besides recovery of weapons from them.—INP