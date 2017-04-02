IG AD Khawaja challenges Sindh govt authority, Refuses to leave post

KARACHI: A new dispute has broken out for the post of Inspector General (IG) of Sindh as AD Khawaja has refused to leave his post saying the appointment is federal government’s right.

According to details, AD Khawaja was removed from his post on Saturday and Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti was given the charge by provincial government.

The conflict between provincial and federal government arose when former sent three names to latter for the said post and appointed Abdul Majeed Dasti as acting Sindh IG without even waiting for federal government’s reply.

Federal government objected to all three proposed candidates and said they do not own good reputation. Ghulam Qadir Thebu and Khadim Hussain were the other two contenders.

Abdul Majeed Dasti has taken the charge as acting Sindh IG and said in a statement that he has been appointed by provincial government in a situation where AD Khawaja has refused to leave his post.

It has been informed that establishment division will send the summary of this disputed case to Prime Minister (PM) on Monday or Tuesday to settle the matter.

Meanwhile, police are facing the dilemma that who is actual Sindh IG at the moment and whose orders should they follow.