Fourth T20: Pakistan need 125 runs to take series against WIndies

Port of Spain, Trinadad: Pakistani bowlers restricted WIndies players to 124 for the loss of eight wickets setting 125 runs target for Pakistan in the allotted 20 overs in Fourth Twenty20 international played at the Port of Spain, Trinadad on Sunday.



Earlier Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies in the final and fourth Twenty20 international match.

TEAMS:

West Indies Squad

CR Brathwaite (captain), S Badree, JO Holder, E Lewis, JN Mohammed, SP Narine, KA Pollard, MN Samuels, LMP Simmons, CAK Walton (wicketkeeper), KOK Williams

Pakistan Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal†, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.