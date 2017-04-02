Fixit founder Alamgir arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Sunday arrested Fixit campaign founder Alamgir Khan outside Karachi Press Club, who along with supporters was heading towards Chief Minister House to protest against the alleged misconduct of police.



Following his arrest, the campaign founder was shifted to Artillery Ground police station and a case has been registered against him.

Supporters and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members reached the police station in order to release Alamgir Khan.

According to police, it stopped the protesters from reaching the CM House as CM Sindh was not present there.

Police resorted to tear gas shelling, aerial firing and use of water canon to disperse protesters.

“We tried to tell them [the protesters] that Section 144 has been imposed in the city and offered them to march towards DIG South office or Commissioner Office instead,” said a police officer while speaking to the media at the site.

“We warned them not to march towards the CM House as Section 144 has been imposed in the city but the protesters tried to take the law into their own hands and were becoming difficult to control,” the officer added.

Provincial Minister Nasir Khan also advised the protesters to protest outside the Governor House, however, the protesters did not pay heed to the instruction.

It is important to note that Section 144 has already been imposed in the city till the mid of April and the site of protest and surroundings are declared as high-security areas.