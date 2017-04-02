Cop killed, 11 others injured in an attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, one Indian Police Constable died while 11 other personnel sustained injuries after unknown attacker hurled a grenade on a group of Indian forces in Nowhatta area of down town Srinagar today, evening.



A police official while confirming to media in Srinagar about the killing of a policeman said, “Constable Shamim was killed in the grenade attack which took place in the down town area of Srinagar.” He added that eleven other CRPF men and policemen were injured in the attack.