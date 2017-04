SARGODHA: Punjab Chief Minster Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the killing incident of 20 people in Sargodha.

Police sources informed here the chief minister has directed the DIG Sargodha region Zulfiqar Hameed to compile complete investigation report to the office.

Inspector General Punjab Police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera will personally look after the incident.

In this regard, DIG and DPO Sargodha sent preliminary report to the Punjab government, police said.