Bhutto was murdered under conspiracy: Senate chairman

LARKANA: The founder of Pakistan Peoples Party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was murdered under a conspiracy, said Senate Chairperson Raza Rabbani.

While talking to the media in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Rabbani said Pakistan becoming a country with nuclear power did not go down well with many western countries, which is why they conspired against Bhutto, who had started the nuclear programme. Rabbani added that even today no politician can levy corruption charges on Bhutto. Earlier, he spoke to the media at Sukkur airport, saying the proof of Bhutto’s murder had surfaced. “There is a reference [regarding the murder] in Supreme Court but it has not been lying untouched,” the Senate chairperson said. “The Supreme Court must make a decision on the reference by taking

