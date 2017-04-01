Two injured in firing, four held with arms, looted valuables in Lahore

LAHORE: Two persons were injured in firing of armed men on a shop after verbal dispute. The police arrested four culprits during separate actions and recovered arms, looted valuables in different localities of the provincial capital Lahore on Saturday.



According to details, an armed accused over dispute of not repairing his AC opened fire at a shop in Swami Nagar Misri Shah area of Lahore. Two people were injured in the firing and the attacker fled from the scene of the crime. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Two proclaimed offenders (POs) stated to be real brothers and wanted by police in murder case were arrested during a crackdown in Gwalmandi.

The police during search operation in Samanabad locality arrested two robbers besides recovering arms, five stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and other valuables.