Two dead, three injured in road mishaps

VEHARI/SHORKOT: At least two people died and three others were injured in separate road mishaps here on Saturday.



Rescue sources said that an over-speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle carrying two people at Maharaja Road near Haveliwala in Shorkot. One motorcyclist died on the spot in the accident while another was seriously injured and the driver fled from the scene.

A trailer hit a motorcycle at Burewala Road in Vehari. One bike rider died in the accident and other was critically injured and rushed to hospital for treatment. The trailer driver escaped the scene.

The police registering separate cases and started the investigation.