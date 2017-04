Third T20: Pak win toss, opt to bat first against WI

Port of Spain, Trinadad: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first in the third Twenty20 game of the four-match series against West Indies at Trinadad on Saturday.

West Indies Squad:

CR Brathwaite*, S Badree, JO Holder, E Lewis, , SP Narine, KA Pollard, Jason Muhammad, MN Samuels, LMP Simmons, CAK Walton†, KOK Williams.

Pakistan Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal†, , Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.