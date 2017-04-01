Sri Lanka draw series beating Bangladesh by 71 runs         

COLOMBO: Nuwan Kulasekara’s deft bowling helped Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by 71 runs in the third one-day international, securing a 1-1 draw in the three-match series in Colombo on Saturday.

Kulasekara claimed 4-37 as the hosts bowled out Bangladesh for 210 in 44.3 overs after making 280-9 at Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis top-scored with 54 and Thisara Perera added 52 off 40 balls to give Sri Lanka a competitive score after Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza asked them to bat first. Mortaza claimed 3-65 while Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2-55 for Bangladesh. Bangladesh won the first match by 90 runs before the second match was washed out by rain.