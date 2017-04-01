Shoaib’s autographed bat sold in Rs 2,25,000

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s autographed bat has been sold in Rs 2,25,000.



According to an information received here, the bat was sold in an auction kept in awareness for education, health and social welfare by Mian Muhammad Baksh Trust.

The autographed bat was bought by a famous trader of Gujranwala of Asia Developers Chief Executive.

In the auction Shoaib Akhtar’s four autographed Cricket balls were also sold in Rs 25,000 each making a total of Rs 1,00,000.

The achieved amount of Rs 3,25,000 would be given to Baksh Trust as of chairty.