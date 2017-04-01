Pakistan set WIndies 138–run target in third T20 clash

Port of Spain, Trinadad: Pakistan made 137 runs for the loss of eight wickets setting 138 runs target in the allotted 20 overs in third Twenty20 international of the four-match series here at the Port of Spain, Trinadad on Saturday.

Opening batsman Kamran Akmal provided a good start scoring 48 runs off 37 balls smashing six boundaries.

Babar Azam continued his consistency added 43 runs in the team’s total.

Meanwhile middle-order batsman Fakhar Zaman scored 21 runs ooff 21 balls.

Samule badree tops the list of highest wicket taker in the match picking up two key wickets of Pakistani players.

Meanwhile Sunil Narine, Marlon samuels, Carlos Brathwaite managed to get one wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed winning the toss decided to bat first in the third Twenty20 game of the four-match series.

West Indies Squad:

CR Brathwaite*, S Badree, JO Holder, E Lewis, , SP Narine, KA Pollard, Jason Muhammad, MN Samuels, LMP Simmons, CAK Walton†, KOK Williams.

Pakistan Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Kamran Akmal†, , Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz.