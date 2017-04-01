Fruit, vegetables price remain stable

ISLAMABAD: Prices of fruits and vegetablesremained overall stable with minor fluctuation in some items here at Kohsar Market, Super Market and Jinnah Super Market.



According to the Islamabad Market Committee’s price listissued here on Saturday, the prices of various fruits andvegetables showed no major difference from the price list of theprevious week.

According to price list, the price tag of potato was Rs 29 perkilogram, Onion Rs 37, Tomato Rs 106/172, Ginger Rs 90, Garlic(China) Rs 185, Garlic Local Rs 160, Lemon Rs 150, Lady Finger Rs106, Pumpkin Rs 38, BrinjalRs 43, Peas Rs 33, Fresh-Bean Rs 62,TindaWalaiti (Imported gourd small) Rs 40/26, Cucumber Rs 30/22,Capsicum Rs 49/36, Green ChilliRs 70/40, Cauliflower Rs 33/23,Cabbage Rs 28, Bitter Gourd Rs 177/88, Green Zucchini Rs 84, SpinachRs 24/18, RaddishRs 21, Turnip Rs 33/21, Yam Rs 82, MarooRs 36/23,Carrot Rs 38/26,Chicken Rs 167 and Egg per dozen Rs 87.

Likewise, the rates of fruits per kilogram of highand medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple (kalakalo)Rs 150/105, Apple Golden Rs 122/75, Apple White Rs 118/68, AppleChina Rs 200/170, Banana Pak Rs 108/65, Guava 106/70, PomegranateRs 270/220, Kino Rs 95/60, Pear China Rs 180/147, Melon Rs 95/43and Strawberry Rs 210/160.

People are asked to ensure that they are sold vegetablesand fruits as per rate list and inform authorities at 051-4867762in case of any compliant against shopkeepers.