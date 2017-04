ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned unprovoked firing of Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in injuring of one civilian.



In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said India should not jeopardize regional peace through provocative acts.

Earlier, Indian Forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Chirikot Sector at LoC. According to ISPR, Pakistan Army befittingly responded the Indian aggression.