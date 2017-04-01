Abdul Majeed replaces AD Khawaja as acting IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday removed Inspector General (IG) Allah Dino Khawaja from his position and give additional charge to Abdul Majeed Dasti as acting IG Sindh.

Mr Majeed is a Grade-21 officer of Police Services of Pakistan, presently posted as Additional IGP, Research Development, Inspections and Enquiries.

According to a letter dated 31st March 2017, the Secretary Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, Sindh wrote to the Secretary Establishment Division in Islamabad stating that “the Government of Sindh has decided to surrender the services of Mr. Allah Dino Khawaja,” recommending three officers for posting as IGP Sindh.

Mr Thebo, another G-21 PSP officer, is holding the office of chairman, Enquiries and Anti-corruption Establishments, while Mr Bhatti is Additional IG Traffic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Dec, 19 reportedly sent IG AD Khawaja on ‘forced leave’.

Khawaja is said to have handed over a two-week application to the Sindh chief secretary. Additional IG Mushtaq Maher has been named the new IG following the development.

The federal government had removed IG Ghulam Haider Jamali on November 12 and appointed Khawaja in his place following a Supreme Court directive.