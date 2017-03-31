World urged to take notice of Indian atrocities on Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyet leader and the Working President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jahangir Ghani Butt, has appealed to the world human rights organizations to take strong notice of the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and pressurize New Delhi to stop human rights violations being committed by its troops in the territory.

According to KMS, Ghani Butt addressing a party meeting in Srinagar said, Jammu and Kashmir is a political dispute and the election drama being staged in the territory by India cannot be an alternative to the right to self- determination of the Kashmiri people.

He said that India and its agents should now shun their negative attitude and accept reality of the Kashmir dispute and New Delhi should come forward for its resolution. He urged the people of India to listen to the voice of their conscience and impress upon their government to stop killings in occupied Kashmir and resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. Jahangir Ghani Butt said that it was high time that the leaderships of Pakistan and India should take tangible steps for resolution of the Kashmir dispute for ensuring regional and global peace. He urged India to shun its traditional stubbornness and initiate a process to settle the dispute.

The Hurriyet leader strongly condemned the killing of three innocent youth by Indian forces’ personnel by opening fire on peaceful protesters in Chadoora area of Budgam district. He said that from last many decades the life and property in Kashmir faced lot of destruction at the hands of Indian forces and the silence adopted by the world human rights organizations over it was surprising and unexpected.

He also expressed concern over Indian Army’s door-to-door survey-cum search operation in Sopore, causing fear among the residents. —APP