US Air Chief lauds PAF for fight against terrorist from the front and wiping out terrorism

RISALPUR: British Chief of Air Staff , Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen John Hillier Friday highly lauded PAF for fighting from the front in the operation against terrorists and congratulated the force in wiping out terrorism.

Speaking as a Chief Guest at the passing out parade of PAF Cadets at Asghar Khan Academy here, he said the PAF received world wide appreciation for its role in wiping out terrorism.

The British Air chief said with training, improving and development they can successfully deliver of what is required of an airforce.

He said it is an honour and privilege for him to be present at such an important day in the life of the cadets. He said his presence underlines the extremely close relationship between United Kingdom and Pakistan and the two air forces.

He congratulated the graduating cadets of the highest standard of their turn out which he said was absolutely superb and wished them well in their future assignments.

PAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said the Airforce has and will live up to the expectations of the nation at all cost. He assured that the PAF is poised today to confront emerging challenges and is of firm resolve to root out terrorism from the country.

He said our region is confronted with enormous challenges and the nation look up to their armed forces with great expectations and told the passing out cadets that “ you and the PAF should measure up to the trust reposed in them by the nation”. He advised the cadets to work with exemplary commitment and perseverance and devote their energies to make PAF as a force that has a befitting past and glorious future as they are central pillar of the national defence.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman thanked the UK counterpart for gracing the occasion and said his presence is a testimony of friendship between the two countries and the two airforces.

He said Pakistan and UK enjoyed a relationship which not only expands over many decades but also committed to peace and freedom across the globe. He said the Royal Airforce rendered a valuable contribution towards the development of PAF especially in the early years and this relationship strengthened over the years. He was confident that relations between the two countries and airforces would expand further with the passage of time.

Forty three cadets including 9 women passed out today. They presented a smartly turned out guard of honour to the Chief Guest.