Radd-ul-Fasaad: ‘High-value’ Sajna group terrorist killed during operation in SWA

RAWALPINDI: A high-value target belonging to the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Sajna Group was killed on Friday during an operation in South Waziristan conducted as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The terrorist, Mahmood-ul-Hasan alias Khawaja Madni was killed along with his accomplice during the operation carried out near Jandola area of South Waziristan on intelligence received by security forces, the ISPR said.

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists’ hideout.

According to the ISPR, FC Balochistan also carried out an intelligence-based operation in Talli/Sibbi and recovered a large stack of weapons from the area.

The recovered weapons and ammunition included SMGs, pistols, hand grenades, rifles, RPG rockets, anti-tank, anti-personal mines and 10 kg of explosives.

The raid was part of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, which the Pakistan Army launched last month following a renewed wave of terror attacks in the country, which claimed more than a hundred lives and left hundreds others injured.