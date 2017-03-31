Quality education is indispensible for progress, development of a society and basic right of every child: Naval Chief

KARACHI: Education is indispensible for the progress and development of a society and basic right of every child, said Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah at the inauguration ceremony of Bahria Model School, at Younusabad, Thursday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah was the Chief Guest of the inauguration ceremony. Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Mr. Nisar Khoro was also present at the ceremony.

While addressing the audience, the Naval Chief said that it is a matter of pride that Pakistan Navy besides, performing the sacred duty of defending the maritime frontiers of motherland, is also spearheading in the field of education and health.

The Admiral mentioned that Pakistan Navy Educational Trust was established with an aim to provide modern educational facilities to children of under-privileged areas in collaboration with those who are passionate about betterment of education in Pakistan. It is heartening to mention that since its inception, Pakistan Navy Educational Trust is fulfilling its objectives in befitting manner.

The Chief Guest further added that due to the absence of quality educational institutions at areas like Younusabad, parents were unable to send their children to schools. “The dearth of quality educational facilities necessitated Pakistan Navy to establish a school here and I am pleased to mention that Sindh Government has also extended all out support for the completion of this project, for which I am extremely thankful to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister ”, he said.

Earlier, Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Farrokh Ahmed presented a brief overview about the modern educational facilities at the newly constructed Bahria Model School. The first academic session of the school will start next week which will accommodate almost 800 students from beginner’s level to Matric; the strength will be increased up to 1500 by mid of this year. The school will be gradually upgraded to the level of intermediate college and will offer quality education to more than 7500 students especially children of Younusabad, Kaka Pir and other villages in close proximity. The School will also be equipped with modern state of the art science laboratories including computer labs. The construction of the school building started last year for which around 2.3 acres of land was provided by Pakistan Navy. The first phase of the school constitutes of four academic blocks including pre-primary, primary, girls and boys wings. After the ceremony, the chief guest and other dignitaries visited the newly constructed school building and the Naval Chief also inaugurated Pakistan Navy Educational Trust website. INP