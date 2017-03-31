Police lay siege to JI headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq

KARACHI: Police have laid siege to the Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters known as Idara Noor-e-Haq here on Friday to prevent a planned protest sit-in against the K-Electric.

A JI spokesman said that police had cordoned off the area, preventing JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to reach the site of the planned protest sit-in.

Police have also called in a prisoner van outside the JI headquarters.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that they were being pushed to wall for talking on public issues. He said that efforts were being made to turn a peaceful protest into violent one.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq in a statement warned of widening the scope of protests if the arrested activists were not released immediately. Siraj said that protest was a democratic right of people.

The JI chief said that police were harassing citizens through crackdown. He appealed to the chief minister to provide relief to citizens from loadshedding.