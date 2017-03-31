Police arrest JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

KARACHI: Police have arrested Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and over a dozen workers from the JI headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq here on Friday to prevent a planned protest sit-in against the K-Electric.

Police shifted the JI Karachi chief to Brigade police station.

Earlier, the police had cordoned off the area, preventing JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and others to reach the site of the planned protest sit-in.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that they were being pushed to wall for talking on public issues. He said that efforts were being made to turn a peaceful protest into violent one.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Sirajul Haq in a statement strongly condemned the arrest of Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

He warned of widening the scope of protests if the arrested activists were not released immediately. Siraj said that protest was a democratic right of people.

The JI chief said that police were harassing citizens through crackdown. He appealed to the chief minister to provide relief to citizens from loadshedding.