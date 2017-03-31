Passport office employees posted abroad demand equal diplomatic status

ISLAMABAD: With the introduction of the Machine Readable Passport scheme in the Pakistani embassies abroad, the Pakistani immigrants have taken a sigh of great relief but at the same time the employees of grade 17 and 18 of the relevant section of the embassies deputed by the Pakistan Immigrants and Passport Directorate General are facing a great deal of hardships and impediments in performing their entrusted duties due to their non-diplomatic status.

In a joint statement the employees of the relevant section of the embassies have made a compassionate appeal to the Prime Minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan and high-ups of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take the notice of the state of affairs and urgent and effective steps be taken to pacify them. The employees were sent abroad for the purpose through blue passports but they were not given diplomatic status.

They were given only house rent and medical insurance facilities, whereas the employees of the other departments posted in the embassies are given recreation allowance, foreign allowance, allowance for two children education, house rent etc,. Besides, they are also enjoying the diplomatic status.

These employees have further appealed that the Directorate General of Passport and Immigration should also take immediate steps to grant them the diplomatic status like other departments employees of the embassies so that they could also avail the facilities and privileges granted to the staff of the embassies.

They further stated that their families and children are facing hardships because of non-availability of diplomatic status as they are not entitled to hospitalization and education. They have pinned hope that there grievances will be given due consideration so that they could perform their entrusted duties whole heartedly and with due and full attention.

They pointed out that they have drawn the attention of the federal interior minister during his frequent foreign tours.

He had also assured in the Parliament that grievances of the employees will be solved with-in month, besides regularizing them all the benefits will be granted as funds have been already received.

They further pointed out that they have been working in the department on contract basis for the last 8 to 10 years and despite repeated assurances their fate is still hanging in abeyance. INP