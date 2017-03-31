No electricity, CM Punjab should gift load-shedding to Modi: Ch Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: Senior and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said there is no electricity in Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif should send load-shedding as gift to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the party ruling in the province is relying on TV and newspapers to keep itself alive, practically their feet have been uprooted, both the brothers in their craze to put on plaques are inaugurating such bogus projects which they themselves have inaugurated number of times previously.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi stated this while talking to a delegation of elected Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and PML leaders of Bahawalpur who came under leadership of MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema and MPA Dr Afzal to call on him at his residence here Thursday.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that objective of the rulers is only to make commission, every new born child is under heavy debt of lakhs of rupees but both the brothers are dying for friendship with Modi. He said there is such acute shortage of electricity in Pakistan that our cities and villages are in darkness for hours together, summer is still to set in and load-shedding has already increased to several hours, if they have so much love for Modi then they should shift to India this time.