Load shedding increased due to tussle between govt and power producers: PBIF

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister MianZahid Hussain on Friday said government has increased the duration of loadshedding across the country which has added to the miseries of the masses. Authorities have repeatedly claimed that loadshedding would be wiped out but the situation of the ground is contrary to the slogans, he said.

MianZahid Hussain said that Ministry of water and Power has said that loadshedding in the urban areas has been increased by one hour while the loadshedding in the rural areas have been increased by two hours but independent experts has questioned the claim.

He said that demand for electricity in 14800 megawatt excluding Karachi but the supply stands at 9700 megawatt while theft and losses continue to take toll on the situation.

Total demand in the country is said to be 17500 megawatt while shortfall is around 5000 megawatt excluding Karachi, the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, he added.

MianZahid Hussain said that loadshedding will increase by the passage of time as the tussle between power producers and government has intensified on account of unpaid dues.

He said that power producers are demanding payment of dues while government is reluctant to pay few trillion rupees to IPPs as it will widen the deficit which is aggravating the situation.

The blame game should end immediately so that the private power houses can operate with full capacity to reduce the sufferings of the masses, he demanded.

Government should take steps to ensure power generation at full capacity and address the issue of power producers otherwise masses will have to brave additional loadshedding in the sizzling summer.