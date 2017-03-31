Khalid Latif to submit his reply till May 5 in spot fixing case

LAHORE: Suspended cricketer Khalid Latif has been given a time frame till May 5 to submit his reply in his alleged involvement in spot fixing scandal of Pakistan Super League in Dubai last month.

” He has provided an opportunity to respond and Pakistan Cricket Board may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by May 10. The Final Hearing will commence from May 19 on a day to day basis”, said a spokesman of PCB here on Friday.

He said the Anti-Corruption Tribunal headed by Justice retd Asghar Haider and Lt Gen retd Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as its members held its preliminary hearing on Friday at the National Cricket Academy.

Salman Naseer, GM Legal Affairs PCB and Haider Ali Khan Advocate for PCB, Col. Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department were also present during hearing.

” Khalid Latif has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3, 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015. The Tribunal in consultation with both parties agreed upon the procedure and timelines to be adopted under the Anti-Corruption Code”, he added adding ” PCB will submit its opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence to be relied on by April 14″.

Since under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code the proceedings are meant to be kept confidential, no comments will be made by any party or the Tribunal on the merits of the case.