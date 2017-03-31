JI sit-in against K-Electric: Police uproot protest camp, arrest three activists

KARACHI: In an attempt to foil a planned sit-in against K-Electric by Jamaat-e-Islami, police have arrested three party activists and uprooted a protest camp on Sharea Faisal on Friday.

The Jamaat-e-Islami had planned a protest sit-in against the K-Electric over uncontrolled tariffs and over-billing at Nursery on Sharea Faisal.

Police arrived at the site of the sit-in and arrested three JI activists and uprooted a protest camp.

SP Gulshan Iqbal Dr Fahad said that action would be taken if five or more people are assembled on Sharea Faisal.

Deputy Commissioner East Nadeem Ubro said that no one would be allowed to cause disturbance to public.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for JI appealed to the masses to do not pay attention to rumours as the planned sit-in would be observed at Nursery at all costs.