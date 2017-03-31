Jeddah launches double-decker bus service for sightseeing

JEDDAH: A double-decker city bus service, the first of its kind in Jeddah, hit the road.

Now tourists and residents can visit major tourist spots in the city in a two-hour tour for SR60 (adults) and SR35 (kids).

An official inauguration was held on Jeddah Corniche with the attendance of Mohammad Abdullah Al-Amri, executive director of Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTNH) Makkah province branch; Bader Al-Hokair, vice executive director of Al-Hokair Group, hotel executives and the media.

Media personnel and officials were taken on the first tour of Jeddah aboard red double-decker buses.

The service will make 30 stops on two routes (Green and Red).

The bus service is equipped with audio tour guide services in Arabic, English, Urdu, Spanish, German and Chinese languages.

Al-Amri said the service will give tourists a different perspective of the city.

“This service will make Jeddah more appealing as a leisure destination for tourists,” he added.

“The introduction of daily sightseeing tours to Jeddah is a major step toward elevating the city’s tourism industry,” said Bader Al Hokair.