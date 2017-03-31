At least 15 killed, dozens injured in Parachinar car bomb attack

PARACHINAR: At least 15 people, two children and a woman among them, were killed and over 100 others injured in a car bomb attack near the entrance of an Imambargah in the city’s central area on Friday, local administration said.

The injured, some of them in critical condition, have been shifted to the Agency Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, local administration said.

Pak Army helicopters have been dispatched to the area to transport the injured to hospitals, ISPR said in a statement.

Political administration said that emergency has been imposed at hospitals. Security forces have cordoned off the area after the blast, it added.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and other government and political leaders have strongly condemned the blast and expressed sympathy with the victim families.

MNA from the area, Sajid Toori, said that at least eleven people had been killed, over 100 injured and 10 to 15 vehicles destroyed in the car bomb attack.