Zubair assures full support to energy sector investors

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday assured full protection and needed support to local and international financiers investing in power generation sector in the province.

Talking to a 10-member delegation of Wind Power Private Ltd, led by its chairman Yaqoob Ahmed, the governor said Sindh had tremendous potential to generate wind power, alongwith other sources of alternate energy.

“The provincial government is doing its best to create viable environment for investment particularly in the energy sector so that province be made self-sufficient in power generation,” he said.

Yaqoob Ahmed on the occasion informed the governor that around 10 companies were currently engaged in wind energy sector and more investment was also expected in the field.

He also briefed the governor about problems being faced by the investors and the wind power generation companies. Zubair assured the delegation that he would look into the issue and that support of provincial as well as federal governments would be sought for redressal of their complaints.

He said National Electric Power Regulatory Authority would also be approached to sort out their issues. Wind power companies, he said, would be duly facilitated and he would ensure that their genuine issues were duly resolved. He urged the investors to take full benefit of available opportunities and help the country overcome power shortage. APP