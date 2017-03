West Indies win toss, decide to bowl first

Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad: West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite has won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in second Twenty20 International played at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.



Teams:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Chadwick Walton, Lendl Simmons, Marlon Samuels, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree, Kesrick Wwilliams

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, kamran Akmal, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.