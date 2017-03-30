US consulate’s excuse for calling Oksuz not convincing: Turkey

ANKARA: Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday that the US Consulate’s excuse for calling Adil Oksuz, one of the masterminds of the July 15 failed coup attempt, is not convincing as they have not cancelled the visa for any other members of the Gulenist Terror Group (FETO).

Speaking on Ahaber news channel, Bozdağ criticized the U.S. for being insensitive towards Turkey’s requests as an ally.

“If the U.S. wants to sincerely cooperate, there are hundreds of FETÖ members in the U.S. why didn’t they cancel their visas and residence permits?” Bozdağ said and added that FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen also continues activities in the country.

The justice minister noted that the U.S. should have provisionally arrested Gülen

The U.S. embassy confirmed that its Istanbul consulate denied a visa for Adil Öksüz, the alleged mastermind of the July 15 coup attempt blamed on FETÖ, and placed a call to the suspect ‘to inform him’ while he was on the run but questions remain over whether putsch supporters fleeing Turkey were granted access to the U.S.