Three sanitary workers die of suffocation while cleaning gutter in Sukkur

KHAIRPUR: Three worker of North Sindh Urban Service Corporation (NSUSC) Sukkur died while one went unconscious due to suffocation while cleaning a sewage line here on Thursday.



According to details, during the cleaning of sewage line at New Goth in Sukkur, three NSUSC employees including Hakim Ali Jogi, Gulzar Ali Shaikh and Irshad Jogi died due to suffocation while another worker Javed Jogi fell unconscious.

The bodies and affected sanitary worker was shifted to Civil Hospital Sukkur for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, workers along with bodies held strong protest demonstration in front of Sukkur Press Club against NSUSC, Municipal Corporation Sukkur and burnt tyres.

Addressing the protestors, Saleem and others alleged the deceased were forcibly deployed to clean the gutter despite their refusal as they were not trained for the purpose which led to loss of precious lives. They demanded to take action against officials.