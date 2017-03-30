Sharjeel Memon rubbishes rumours about deal with PML-N

KARACHI: Sharjeel Inam Memon rubbished rumours about a deal between PPP and PML-N after the Sindh High Court (SHC) approved his protective bail Thursday.

“These cases were created in my absence,” he said. “NAB registered the reference six months earlier when I had asked for bail, which was extended due to my health.”

He said that he had surrendered himself to the court.

“It is sad that my bail and that of Dr Asim’s was labelled as a deal,” Memon said. “We have the right to clarify our self in court.”

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s protective bail request till April 5 on March 20.

A two-member IHC bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and asked Memon to submit a bond worth PKR 2 million.

Memon was taken into custody from Islamabad airport by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) personnel immediately after he landed in the country after two years. Memon arrived from Dubai, accompanied by the Sindh ministers Mukesh Chawla, Imdad Pitafi, Fayyaz Ali Butt and Nawab Taimur Talpur.

NAB filed a reference case against Memon and 10 others in an accountability court of Karachi for alleged corruption of around PKR 5.76 billion. Others accused include Zulfiqar Ali Shallwani, Aneeta Baloch, Mansoor Ahmed Rajput, Mohammad Yousuf Kaboro, Inaam Akbar, Altaf Hussain Memon, Riyaz Manir, Fazal Mehmood, Mohammad Hanif, Asim, Masood Hashmi, Gulzar Ali, Suleman Mansoor Umer, Syed Naveed, and Sarang Latif Chandio.

Memon was living in a self-imposed exile for more than two years in Dubai and London.