PCB to take legal action against BCCI for refusal to play Pakistan: Shahryar

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan on Thursday has said that there was no chance of an India-Pakistan cricket series taking place and disclosed that the board will take legal action against BCCI.



Addressing a news conference, the PCB Chairman stated that there was no chance of an India-Pakistan series taking place.

He said that there was no option but to take legal action against BCCI, since according to the MoU between PCB and BCCI, India was supposed to play two cricket series with Pakistan.

Shaharyar Khan said that the board was closely monitoring the Big Three matter and in its meeting with ICC, PCB would oppose the Big Three.

“The meeting with ICC officials will be held in April,” said Shaharyar Khan.

The PCB Chairman made important revelations with regard to the Pakistan Super League 3 edition, claiming that the board had decided that the final would be held in Karachi.

Shaharyar Khan said that PSL 3 would take place in various cities and also disclosed that the decision had been taken to conduct an audit of the league immediately.

Regarding pacer Mohammad Irfan, Khan said that his punishment had not been severe since the fast bowler had admitted his mistake.

The PCB Chairman also spoke of the World XI coming to Pakistan in September and said that ICC representative Jiles Clark was satisfied with the security arrangements.

Regarding the Pakistan Cup, Shaharyar Khan said that its matches would take place in Rawalpindi while next year’s matches would take place in Karachi.

On a question of like to become PCB Chairman again, Shaharyar Khan said that he doesn’t want to become PCB Chairman again.

“I do not want to become Chairman again,” he added.