First Ever Pak Navy, Royal Malaysian Navy Bilateral Exercise concludes in waters adjoining Malacca Straits

ISLAMABAD: First-ever Pakistan Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy, Bilateral Naval Exercise MALPAK-17 concluded in the adjoining waters of Malacca Straits. Pakistan Navy Task Group comprising Sword Class Guided Missile Frigate SAIF with embarked Z9EC helicopter and Combat Support Ship NASR with embarked Seaking helicopter participated in the exercise.

From Malaysian side, Royal Malaysian Navy Frigate KD LEKIR with embarked FENNEC helicopter and Patrol Ship KD SELANGOR participated.

The premier Naval Exercise MALPAK-17 was aimed to strengthen bilateral relationship, enhance interoperability between the two Navies through development of combined naval tactics, techniques and procedures as well as to provide impetus to growing mutual naval collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia.

The Exercise was conducted in two phases; harbour phase and the sea phase.

The harbour phase comprised table top Discussions on professional topics, practical boarding drills and planning conferences.

Whereas, the sea phase included entire spectrum of Maritime/Naval operations including Cross-Deck Helo Operations, Torpedo Counter Measures, Gunnery Firings and Joint Maritime Interdiction Operations.

Pakistan Navy and Royal Malaysian Navy have been interacting since long.

however, Naval Exercise MALPAK-17 is unique being first ever bilateral Naval Exercise which will be conducted biennially in Malaysian and Pakistani waters on alternate basis.

This exercise will further enhance naval collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia besides capacity building of the forces and contributing in regional maritime security. Agencies