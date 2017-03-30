COAS visits Baloch Regimental Center in Abbottabad

Rawalpindi: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Baloch Regimental Centre (BRC) at Abbottabad today, ISPR reported.



According to Inter-Services-Public Relations, COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada to pay homage to martyrs of Baloch Regiment who laid their lives for the defence of the motherland.

COAS expressed pleasure and honour to be at home of Baluchis. He said that he has very special attachment with Baloch Regiment being second generation officer as his father was also an officer from Baloch Regiment.

COAS interacted with officers and recruits including from FC KPK undergoing training at the center. COAS said that Army shall continue to contribute towards national security.

He reiterated his vision for better Pakistan where nothing takes precedence over Country. He said county comes first then any individual or the institution.

Earlier, on arrival at BRC, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza. Commandant Pakistan Military Academy, Major General Abdullah Dogar was also present.