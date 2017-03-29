Pakistan Army reacts to Hussain Haqqani’s article

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday reacted to a Washington Post article penned by Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United State Hussain Haqqani in which he boasted about his role in facilitating presence of large number of CIA operatives in Pakistan to track down al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said in his message on Twitter Haqqani’s views especially his account on issue of visas vindicate stance of Pakistan’s state institutions.

“The veracity of concerns about his role in the entire issue also stands confirmed,” the head Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, he said in another tweet.

In his article Hussain Haqqani had identified the then president Asif Ali Zardari and prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani as his “civilian leaders”, and revealed, “In November 2011, I was forced to resign as ambassador after Pakistan’s military-intelligence apparatus gained the upper hand in the country’s perennial power struggle.

Among the security establishment’s grievances against me was the charge that I had facilitated the presence of large numbers of CIA operatives who helped track down bin Laden without the knowledge of Pakistan’s army — even though I had acted under the authorisation of Pakistan’s elected civilian leaders.”