Judicial system must be reformed in Pakistan, urges Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the ad hoc arrangement of military courts to wipe out terrorism could not gain public confidence and the country’s criminal judicial system must be reformed by making it more efficient and simple to facilitate the litigant public. He was talking to prominent political and social figures in the NA 126 area.

The JI Secretary General welcomed army Chief Gen. Bajwa’s statement that the operation Raddul Fasaad would pave way for a durable peace and stability in the country. However, he said, that the government and the security forces must also adopt quick and effective measures against the secular and extreme nationalist elements brewing mischief and thus providing fuel for terrorism.

Liaqat Baloch said that the increase in load shedding with the start of summer should be matter of shame for the Prime Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister in the face of their claims in this regard. He said that the energy shortage had already ruined the country’s industry and agriculture.