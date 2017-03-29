Islamabad water shortage: JI Ameer, MNAs move resolutions

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq and four JI MNAs Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub, Sahibzada Tariqullah, Sher Akbar Khan and lady member Aisha Syed, have moved resolutions in both the houses of the parliament on the issue of acute water shortage in the federal capital.

The JI members of the parliament have demanded debate in the two houses on the hardships and problems being faced by the residents of Islamabad because of shortage and the short term and long term steps the government was planning to resolve the important humanitarian issue.